Melania’s Silence ‘Deliberate’ Amid Donald Trump Indictment: ‘Lives in an Ivory Tower of Denial’

As Donald Trump arrived to New York City this week to face his pending charges, former first lady Melania Trump was noticeably absent.

Former Melania aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told Page Six that the ex-model's silence is all part of her plan.

"I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor," she told the outlet, noting that Melania "lives in an ivory tower of denial."

Wolkoff also alleged Melania "knows about Donald's affairs."

"She knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry," the former aide claimed.

Despite supposedly being aware of the former president's indiscretions, Wolkoff said Melania isn't going anywhere.

"Still she isn’t leaving him. This is a transactional marriage, she knew what she was getting into when she married Donald. Her means of survival is to just act like it never happened," she insisted.

"Privately, Melania says people are just jealous, and she hoped the Stormy Daniels scandal would be swept under the carpet. Her way of coping is to never let her feelings show or affect her. I predict we will see her back at his side at the next social event at Mar-a-Lago," Wolkoff continued.

Wolkoff added that Melania actively avoids the press so she doesn't have to answer any questions about her marriage.

"Melania believes she doesn’t have to answer or explain herself to anyone, so she’s not going to put herself in that position," she added.

The former president was indicted earlier this week following a lengthy probe into allegations that the business mogul paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.