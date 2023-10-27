You can watch videos of these moms over and over again. They're SO much fun. I personally don't think you have to be a fan or simply have seen the original Michael Jackson "Thriller" video either, however, it does help you enjoy and totally appreciate this flash mob of dancing moms from New England even more.

Welcome to the world of the MOMbies from the beautiful, coastal town of Fairfield, Connecticut an hour-and-a-half from New York City. Yes, it's a play on the word zombies and yes, they dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" uniquely dressed as zombies every year.

According to MSN, MOMbies was founded by a woman named Terry Davis seven years ago. It was originally a one-night thing to have a bit of fun and surprise friends and family on Halloween night. However, it was such a huge hit, that it became an annual breast cancer awareness fundraising event incorporating the Michael Jackson "Thriller" dance with their own new choreography each year to mix it up a bit.

Donations come from the crowds and the MOMbies give 100% of the money raised to the Connecticut-based nonprofit Cancer Couch Foundation. According to CT Insider, at last count, that number is $170,000 since 2016.

The MOMbies dance the night away doing several shows every October taking advantage of Halloween to creatively raise money during breast cancer awareness month. According to CT Insider, this year's performance made it on "Good Morning America" and the "Today Show."

According to MSN, one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Several of the moms participating in the performances are survivors of breast cancer themselves. Click here for the Mombies.org website if you want more info.

