Whoa! Dramatic Video of Whale Capsizing a Boat as It Leaps Out of the Water

First of all the boaters are just fine, and I'm sure the 40-ton humpback whale is, too. Now, let's head to the seacoast of New Hampshire in the beach town of Rye, an hour north of Boston.

According to the Boston Globe Media website, a whale breaching the Atlantic Ocean waters literally landed on a 23-foot fishing boat, tossing the people into the water. The attached video was captured by a teen in a nearby boat named Wyatt Yager, and wow what a capture it was.

The two teens in a very nearby fishing boat, including Wyatt, who witnessed the whale leaping out of the water and landing on the stern of the 23-footer are being called good samaritans for immediately rescuing Greg Paquette and Ryland Kenney.

19-year-old Wyatt was with his 16-year-old brother, Colin who was driving.

It was very chaotic, it all happened so fast. It was a very unique experience, and I hope it never happens again. Just complete shock, so I just dropped everything and just started driving over to them. They swam around to the back and climbed up the ladder.

Meanwhile, Greg and Ryland are doing fine as I mentioned. According to WHDH Boston Greg ended up under the boat, luckily with a life jacket that had just inflated when he swam out from under his boat.

I’ll tell you, we were lucky, we were really lucky. I was probably about 3 feet from the whale’s head, and I saw him come up and open his mouth, I think that’s when I was like ‘whoa’ and his mouth closed and it crunched the engine.

Here's the video captured by Wyatt.

