Here’s What Gets You on Ferrari’s Mysterious Blacklist

The Italian luxury sports car with the prancing horse is a sign of wealth and sophistication with a side of sexy.

With a base price around $250,000 to the priciest at more than $2 million, these supercars are super exclusive causing plenty of swoon where ever they are.

Not only does this exclusivity come with a price, literally, but figuratively because reputation matters to Ferrari.

Yes, this mysterious blacklist really exists and isn't just an urban legend as elusive as owning one. Ferrari cares more about its reputation than celebrity and wealth.

Salon Privé Ladies' Day At Blenheim Palace Getty Images loading...

According to the Car Buzz website, this list of individuals the Italian automaker won't sell cars to is all about protecting it's perfectly curated prancing horse logo.

You may own the car, but Ferrari owns the brand, and it will go to great lengths to protect it. There are several cases of Ferrari taking its customers and companies to court to protect the reputation of the cars that roll out of the Ferrari factory in Maranello.

Ferrari obviously can't stop someone from buying privately, outside of a dealership, or having someone else by the car for them, however, what it will do is blacklist you from dealerships or at the very least, enact it's strict selection process for it's specialty vehicles that are quite often invite-only.

According to the Hot Cars website as well as Car Buzz, here is the list of things that will get you temporarily or permanently blacklisted.

Caught criticizing/writing a bad review

Pretending to be a car collector

Using them to promote products on social media

Buying than flipping them

Having one repossessed

Modifying or customizing it

Suing Ferrari

While those blacklisted are private with a mix of celebrities and private citizens alike, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, some of the more well-known names rumored to be on this list include Gordon Ramsay, Kim Kardashian, Tyga, Justin Bieber, Nicolas Cage, Floyd Mayweather, and 50 Cent.

10 Most Out-of-Nowhere Celebrity Cameos in Blockbuster Movies They may seem random, but these actors' movie cameos actually make a lot of sense.