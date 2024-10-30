Check Your Wallet For Rare One Dollar Bills Worth Six Figures

How would you like to make $150,000 simply because you checked your wallet or the pockets of your coats?

I mean, do I even have to ask if you're going to start checking? It's just going to take a minute each time we have our hands on a $1 bill. If you don't normally carry cash, maybe it's time to start getting some when you're at the grocery store.

I always have a $20 bill in my wallet, but maybe I should break it for all $1 bills.

According to the Wealthy Nickel website, collectors of all things currency in the United States will pay around $150,000 for these rare dollar bills with a printing error. It happened in 2014 and 2016.

Anyone could be walking around with six figures in their wallet. Or maybe this rare $1 bill is in your car's console or that change drawer where you toss money.

The misprint was caught by the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing; however, according to the Entrepreneur website, a few of those dollar bills were overlooked and are in circulation today.

According to Boston 25 News , 6.4 million pairs of $1 bills were accidentally printed with matching serial numbers; however, only 37 complete pairs have been found So, what makes them stand out?

This miscommunication resulted in dollars printed with duplicate serial numbers, technically counterfeiting their currency. Typically, every bill in circulation has a unique serial number to identify it.

Here's how you identify if you have one of those bills worth up to $150,000.

'Series 2013' Must Be on the Bill Next To George Washington

The Bill Must Have a 'B' Federal Reserve Seal Above the serial Number

The Serial Number Must End With a Star Symbol and Fall Between B00000001* – B00250000* or B03200001*-B09600000*

