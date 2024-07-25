‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Explains Her Viral Catchphrase to Granny With Help From Jax: WATCH

Hawk Tuah viral sensation Haliey Welch is explaining her viral NSFW catchphrase to her grandmother.

Welch is joined by singer Jax to help explain the catchphrase, and the pair created a song to do so.

"This is Haliey and she went to the University of Northern Alabama. But she had to drop out to pay the bills," the song begins.

"Then she went viral so she made some cash / But granny keeps asking her what Hawk Tuah means," the pair continued.

They then revealed that they wrote the song to explain to the elderly what the phrase "Hawk Tuah" specifically means.

"Being selfless," they sang in response to what the phrase means.

"Hawk Tuah is another word for hard work like rolling up your sleeves / And tying back your hair / Hawk Tuah means love and affection / Hawk Tuah means we in a recession, grandma," they conclude.

READ MORE: Who Is the ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl?

People in the comments section of the video shared their thoughts on the video and what the phrase might mean.

"Hawk Tuah means securing that ring on your finger," one person said.

"Hawk Tuah is the new Hakuna Matata," added someone else.

"Nothing brings America together like the Tiger King and the Hawk Tuah girl," joked someone else.

"The collab no one expected, but glad we got it!" shared a different TikTok user.

Previously, Welch went viral in early June when she was at CMA Fest and was asked an NSFW question about how to keep partners happy in the bedroom.

"Aw, you gotta give it that 'Hawk Tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?" Welch responded.

Since then, the phrase has taken over TikTok and has been used in several videos and audios.