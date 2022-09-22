Pop singer Jax has sparked a national conversation with her viral hit Victoria's Secret.

In the infectious song, the 26-year-old calls out lingerie brand Victoria's Secret's former billionaire CEO, Leslie Wexner, for profiting off of young women's insecurities and contributing to negative body image.

"I know Victoria's secret / And girl, you wouldn't believe / She's an old man who lives in Ohio / Making money off of girls like me / Cashing in on body issues / Selling skin and bones with big boobs / I know Victoria's secret / She was made up by a dude," Jax sings on the track.

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the American Idol alum talks about how the song is meant to cross genders, and how everyone deals with body insecurities.

"My biggest fear when I wrote this song is that people would take it super literally, even down to just the idea it's about a brand," she says, stating that plenty of companies are created by men and that's not the point.

Instead, she says the idea of "one body type" was "constructed carefully" by a man.

Watch Jax's "Victoria's Secret" Lyric Music Video:

"This hot thing, it's not Victoria ... Once you see the man behind the scenes you're not going to want to be this anymore, you're going to want to be yourself," Jax explains, noting her song is meant to make people "feel comfortable in their skin."

The TikTok star adds many fathers from around the world have reached out to her, "thanking" her for the song and its powerful message.

After "Victoria's Secret" went viral this year, it caught the attention of the mall staple's new CEO, who shared an open letter via Instagram sharing that the retail giant is working hard to "advocate for all women."

"I can wholeheartedly say that we are all committed to building a community where everyone feels seen and respected. And if we mess up or can do better, we want to know. We truly value your voice and are working to find new ways to listen and bring you into the conversation," CEO Amy Hauk wrote.

