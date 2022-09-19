Teacher Accused of Grooming Former Victoria’s Secret Model When She Was a Teen

Ex-Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm is speaking out against her former music teacher who allegedly sent her inappropriate messages while she was in high school.

Malcolm was reportedly subjected to "grooming-like behavior" by her former "mentor" Aurelio "Bobby" Gallo while she was a student at Methodist Ladies' College in Melbourne, Australia.

Malcolm, who was around 16 at the time, looked up to Gallo while she was in school.

"I thought it was great that I was getting all this extra education and that my skills were all improving," the former Victoria's Secret model shared, according to The Daily Mail. Eventually their interactions, which began over email and initially focused on school matters, turned inappropriate.

Gallo allegedly asked Malcolm for photographs in an email sent to her on Feb. 2, 2009, before complaining he hadn't received any "topless" pics from the then-teen.

The next day, the teacher sent Malcolm another email, this time referencing a gift he had given her. "Remember when things get hard, hold on to the special charm I gave you and think of all the special things that bring you happiness ... I know it will give you strength," he reportedly wrote.

Gallo continued to message Malcolm, asking to see her when she returned to Australia from working overseas.

Following Malcolm's allegations, Gallo was reportedly fired from his position as head of performing arts at John Paul College in Queensland.

Principal Karen Spiller confirmed Gallo's termination in a letter, according to PerthNow.

"I am writing to the college community to update you about the matter relating to our Head of Performing Arts, Mr. Bobby Gallo. I can now confirm that Mr. Gallo is no longer employed by John Paul College with immediate effect ... The safety and well-being of our students is paramount to all we do," Spiller reportedly wrote.

"Clear professional standards are expected of our staff, and this has been a very disappointing episode for the college and our community," she added.

Malcolm decided to come forward after she interned at the United Nations in 2021, where assault survivor Grace Tame gave a speech on International Women's Day (March 8) last year.

During Tame's speech, Malcolm began to struggle with "feelings of self-blame, guilt and shame," which prompted her to begin the process of telling her story.

Malcolm modeled for Victoria's Secret in 2015 and 2016. She has also appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren and Stella McCartney.