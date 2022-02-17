Sofia Jirau Makes History as First Victoria’s Secret Model With Down Syndrome

Sofía Jirau has made history by becoming the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome.

Jirau announced her achievement on her social media accounts Monday (Feb. 14).

"One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. Can I finally tell you my big secret? I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome! Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks to @victoriassecret for seeing me as a #NoLimits model," she wrote on Instagram, per People.

See her campaign photo below:

Jirau stars in the campaign for Victoria's Secret's new Love Cloud Collection.

Over the past few years the lingerie giant has begun to embrace inclusivity and diversity following years of backlash, controversy and criticism toward their yearslong habit of only working with cisgender, able-bodied, thin models.

More recently Victoria's Secret has expanded their roster of models to include trans and plus size models, as well as models with disabilities.

Who Is Sofía Jirau?

Sofía Jirau is a 25-year-old Puerto Rican model, activist and businesswoman. She made her modeling debut in March 2019 and appeared at New York Fashion Week the following year when she walked in the Marisa Santiago show.

According to her website, Jirau's goal is to "show people around the world that there are no limits and encourage them to fight for their own dreams."

In 2019, she launched her own online store, Alavett, which features accessories and housewares including mugs and pillows.

She also launched a campaign called "Sin Límites" ("No Limits") to promote and raise global awareness for the Down syndrome community.

Speaking to People, Jirau said, "Inside and out, there are no limits. There aren’t. Everyone can accomplish their dreams."

Her fashion icon is none other than Jenny From the Block.

“I want to meet Jennifer Lopez. I like how she dresses and how she is. I love all of her clothes,” Jirau told People. “I love her songs, her CDs, her photos. Everything.”