After the televised airing of her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performance on Sunday (Dec. 2), Halsey published a lengthy statement on social media condemning the brand for problematic statements made by VP of Public Relations Ed Razek last month.

"I have adored the Victoria's Secret fashion show since I was young. Performing this year alongside other amazing artists and hardworking models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year," Halsey wrote on Instagram. "However, after I filmed the performance, some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore."

Halsey, who is bisexual, slammed Razek for comments he made about people who are trans. "As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype," she continued. "If you're on my page because you watched my performance tonight, please allow me to instead direct your attention to GLSEN: An organization that offers services aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth."

The "Without Me" singer also shared that she had made a "sizable donation" to the organization.

"If you are a trans person reading this, and these comments made you feel alienated or invalidated please know that you have allies. We stand in solidarity, and complete and total acceptance is the only 'fantasy' that I support," the artist concluded.

Halsey statement was in direct response to a transphobic interview Razek did with Vogue, in which he said, "Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us."

Read Halsey's full message, below: