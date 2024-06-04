Halsey Reveals Private Health Journey With Surprise New Single ‘The End’

Halsey has returned with an album announcement and a heart-wrenching new single, "The End," detailing her private health journey over the last few years.

"Long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now," they wrote on Instagram.

She also tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in the caption, alluding to what diseases they've been dealing with.

In their post, they shared videos and photos shedding light on what they've been dealing with since they dropped their last album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, in 2021.

"I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick," she said in one video.

"[When I'm] 30 I'm having a rebirth and I'm not gonna be sick and I'm gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I'm just gonna get to redo my twenties," she went on with a smile.

In another video, the singer and mom of Ender, 2, is receiving treatment while hooked up to an IV.

Halsey's boyfriend, actor Avan Jogia, commented on the post, writing, "I love you and am so proud of you."

The surprise song and reveal of her chronic illness journey comes after the singer has relatively remained offline for the past two years.

Her absence prompted many fans to wonder about her whereabouts and criticize her silence on social and political issues that she would have seemingly addressed online in the past.

Now, many fans are expressing their well wishes for the singer and turning their criticism on those who prodded the star for online interaction without knowing what they were going through behind-the-scenes.

"The end by Halsey is just another reminder to stop speculating about people’s bodies and social interactions or lack of them because you know nothing about what’s actually happening behind the scenes," one fan tweeted.

"Halsey’s insta post proving once again why it’s never okay to comment on people’s bodies and/or expecting celebrities to always be online, interacting with fans, using their platforms when they could be going through so much shit in their personal life :(," another fan echoed in a tweet.

"The amount of bullshit you’ve endured and you’re still pushing everyday, you inspire us all," one person wrote in the comments section of Halsey's Instagram post.

"It’s beautiful. you’re beautiful. thank you for always singing what i’m feeling," someone else wrote.

The "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" singer has been open about their health in the past, sharing with fans about bipolar disorder, endometriosis, Ehlers-Danos syndrome, Sjögren syndrome and more.

See the official lyric video for "The End," below: