‘Dance Moms’ Fan-Favorite Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Fan-favorite Dance Moms star Kelly Hyland revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The mom of Season 1-4 dancers Paige, 23, and Brooke Hyland, 26, shared the news via E! News on Wednesday (May 28).

"The first red flag was my significant weight loss. I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss," the former reality TV star said.

In March, Hyland found a lump in her breast.

"I booked myself a mammogram. I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass," she explained.

A biopsy confirmed the bad news that the mass was malignant and Hyland was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3, a fast-moving form of breast cancer.

"I went from clean results to a malignant mass in eight months. I was shocked that it had grown that quickly and scared of the battle I knew I was about to face," she shared.

Hyland had a "hard conversation" with her three kids – including son Josh – over a four-way conference call since the former dance mom lives in Florida while her kids still reside in Pittsburgh, Penn., where the infamous TV show was filmed.

"I had an instant gut feeling something was off. As soon as she told us the bad news, I felt like I was in shock and then quickly hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Not only was I scared, I was angry, sad, and confused why this would happen to someone as amazing as my mother," Paige said.

"We watched my Nana battle cancer for years so I knew that we were at the start of a very long and challenging road. I hated that I had to watch another important person in my life go through it," Brooke added.

"She is the strongest woman I know and I am confident that she will come out on top of this and I will be there every step of the way," she said.

Hyland also noted that all of her former co-stars – including Melissa Gisoni, mom of Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler, and Christi Lukasiak, mom of Chloé Lukasiak – are aware of her situation.

"They have been extremely supportive and are willing to film around my treatment schedule and how I'm feeling. I'm very lucky to have such great friends and a flexible job that allows me keep some normalcy during all of this," Hyland explained.

She records the Dear Dance Mom... podcast with Gisoni, Holly Frazier and Jill Vertes and the Back to the Barre podcast with Lukasiak.

Hyland is staying in Pittsburgh for her treatments, which include six initial chemotherapy sessions followed by surgery, radiation and 11 more rounds of chemo.