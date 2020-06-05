Abby Lee Miller Apologizes After ‘Dance Moms’ Stars Call Her Racist

Abby Lee Miller has issued an apology after her Dance Moms co-stars accused her of making racist remarks.

The controversial reality star took to Instagram Thursday (June 4) to own up to her past mistakes and apologize to Adriana Smith, mother of Season 8 star Kamryn Smith,

who alleges Miller made racist remarks and showed her "superiority" behind-the-scenes.

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected [sic] and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community," Miller wrote. "To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry."

She continued, "I realize that racism can not just come from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault.

Miller also promised to "educate" herself and "do better" in the future.

"While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I've done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better," she added. "While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change."

Earlier this week, Smith revealed she pulled her child off the show because she couldn’t let "this racist person have any part of my daughter’s life," adding "people need to be held accountable not just for the injustices but for also for being a closet racist."

"A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64—don't be stupid,'" Smith also claimed.

Cammile Bridges, another Dance Mom star, also told E! News she felt her daughter Camryn was treated unfairly because of the color of her skin.

"[Abby] tried to spin Camryn as being the poor one and there on scholarship. I shut that down immediately," she said. "She loves appropriating our culture and never appreciating it."