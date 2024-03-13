Uh, Does Abby Lee Miller Work at Cracker Barrel Now?

Is Abby Lee Miller really a hostess at Cracker Barrel now that Dance Moms is over?

According to viral TikTok videos, fans have spotted the infamous dance teacher acting as a hostess at different locations of the iconic chain restaurant.

In one fan-taken video, Miller was seen calling out a name for a reservation as the fan gasped in shock at seeing her.

In another video, the fan explained what it was like seeing Miller at the restaurant.

"My grandma's like, 'It's Abby Lee Miller from Dance Moms!' and my grandma loves to just trick us, so I'm like, 'You're lying.' And I turn to my right and it's her," the girl shared.

"She was checking lists. She was taking names. My mom was waiting to put her name [in] for a table and Abby Lee told her, 'What are you waiting for?'" the girl continued.

She said that Miller played hostess for around five more minutes before asking the crowd, "Am I hired or fired?"

In a TikTok video posted by Abby Lee Miller herself in January, she wrote in the caption, "Finally have my dream job! I’m a hostess at Cracker Barrel just a few feet away from all the old fashioned candy a kid could want!"

However, despite how entertaining her Cracker Barrel hostess gig is, she's definitely not an official employee.

Post-Dance Moms, Miller hosts a podcast called Leave It On The Dance Floor where she reminisces on her reality TV days.

Plus, she posts videos to her YouTube channel and still sells Abby Lee Dance Company merch, as well as Cameo videos.

She also travels around the country for her Dance With Abby Lee conventions where she offers dance classes to students.