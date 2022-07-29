JoJo Siwa had a Dance Moms reunion with former mentor Abby Lee Miller earlier this week, resulting in a hilarious TikTok.

The clip begins with Siwa showing off what she wore to the red carpet premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It reads: "Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS..."

The scene then changes to a video selfie in a dark room. Siwa grimaces as she pans to Miller seated at the table behind her, with a text overlay that reads, "Plot twist!"

The video is set to the audio of Miller's viral quote: "And now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening when all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice."

Of course, it's all in good fun, as Miller smiles for the camera and Siwa busts into a laugh before she cuts filming. Watch below:

While the video appears to be playful, things between Miller and Siwa have been tense in the past, with the two often butting heads on Dance Moms.

Siwa even recently revealed she now has a bald spot as a result of the stress she experienced while filming the reality show.

However, Miller supported Siwa when she came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Miller shared a post on Instagram with several photos of the two. "Always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it ... a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day," she wrote.

"Love you," Siwa responded in a comment.

Siwa also previously thanked Miller for everything the Dance Moms coach did for her, so it appears all is well between the two.