It's time to ring in the new year with some brand new music!

While 2023 was a big year for the music industry, with massive releases from Miley Cyrus, Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue and, of course, Taylor Swift, 2024 is already shaping up to be another huge year for the pop music books.

Some pop stars have already confirmed projects for this year, such as Zara Larsson and breakout "Water" singer Tyla, while artists such as Bleachers and Allie X also have new records on the way in the next few months.

READ MORE: The Best Pop Albums of 2023

Music veterans such as Jennifer Lopez and Usher will even be releasing new albums in the very same week.

Meanwhile, fans are also jumping at the bit for upcoming releases from Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and, very likely, more from the seemingly unstoppable Swift.

And yet, there's even more whispers of new albums from stars such as Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey! Alas, not all have release dates yet, let alone solid confirmations of fresh studio albums, even though many have been teasing the latter on social media for months if not years by now.

The year 2024 is just beginning to unfurl, but we can't wait to see what our favorite pop stars have in store for us as the month progress. Stay tuned, pop fans!