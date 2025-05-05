Is Halsey Releasing a Collaboration With Evanescence’s Amy Lee?

Are Halsey and Amy Lee about to drop a new song together? Fans sure seem to think so, and they're hella excited about the possibility.

Halsey sparked speculation of an upcoming collaboration Monday night (May 5) when she texted fans a mysterious snippet of an unreleased song.

"Starting with this (the answer is yes, I am freaking out about it)," the singer-songwriter texted fans along with an audio snippet titled "audio_1.mp4."

The snippet, a spooky, swirling goth-tinged slice of alt-rock, hears Halsey sing, "Do it 'cause you know you can," before a second, unknown female voice joins in: "Turn around and bite the hand that feeds." Listen below.

Though nothing's been officially confirmed, fans now seem to think that familiar second voice belongs to none other than the Evanescence lead singer.

"B---H IS THAT AMY LEE?" one fan asked on Twitter.

"HALSEY WHAT IS THIS?!? THIS IS AMY LEE ISNT IT?!?!?" another fan tweeted.

"Amy & Halsey’s vocals together on a soft rock eerie punk song??! Dreams really do come true!" someone else wrote.

The two musicians appeared to lightly tease something might be in the works a few days ago, when Halsey shared a cryptic photo of two women wearing tulle skirts in silhouette against a blue background on her Instagram Stories.

Amy Lee re-posted the image to her own Story, which initially sparked speculation she might be joining Halsey on a remix of the latter's song "Lonely Is the Muse"—Halsey's 2024 song that was coincidentally inspired by the sound of Evanescence.

Meanwhile, Halsey has long been open about her love for Amy Lee and Evanescence.

Years ago she shared a throwback photo of her as a little girl playing the violin while wearing an early 2000s band tee from the rock group.

In October 2024, ahead of the release of her album The Great Impersonator, Halsey shared a photo of herself recreating Evanescence's debut 2003 album cover for Fallen, calling Amy Lee her "OG dark rock queen."

Thankfully, the love is mutual.

"High compliment coming from you, my dear!" Amy Lee commented on yet another tribute from Halsey on Instagram.

