Halsey and Alev Aydin Split Two Years After Welcoming Baby: REPORT

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin have broken up.

The "Without Me" singer and the screenwriter have "amicably" split, according to E! News. The pair share two-year-old son Ender Ridley Aydin, who was born in July 2021.

On April 5, Halsey reportedly filed for full physical custody and joint legal custody, as well as joint expenses with visitation rights for Aydin.

The former couple plan to co-parent their son, according to E! News.

A source told the outlet that "Halsey is going on tour this summer and plans to bring their son with her. They had to file this way so that their son could join the tour."

READ MORE: Why Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up?

It's unclear when the couple officially broke things off.

On Valentine's Day 2023, Halsey shared a sweet snap of the couple on Instagram.

Halsey and Aydin met when the latter was tasked with writing a screenplay about the "Die 4 Me" singer's life for a potential biopic in 2018, which was supposed to be in partnership with Sony Pictures.

In early 2021, Halsey confirmed the two were in a relationship by announcing her pregnancy after speculation from fans due to photos of the pair spotted together throughout 2020.

The singer, 28, and Aydin, 38, even got matching "seeds" tattoos together in June 2020, as documented on Instagram by their tattoo artist.

"When the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic, and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with.' Part of the reason it took Alev and I so long to start dating was because I liked him so much," Halsey previously told Allure.

"I like[d] him too much to ruin his life and drag him into all this craziness," she added when discussing the doubts she had at the beginning of their relationship.

The couple were together throughout the creative process for Halsey's conceptual 2021 album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which, at the time, she said was "about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

They also worked together on the music video for "So Good," which Aydin co-starred in and directed.