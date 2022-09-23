Kelsea Ballerini Appears to Sing About Falling Out With Halsey on New Song

Kelsea Ballerini has unleashed her newest album - Subject to Change - and on it she seemingly addresses her relationship with Halsey.

On the song "Doin' My Best," she sings: "I was friends with a pop star/I put 'em on track four but/Wish I could take it back, I would've never asked/If I knew we wouldn't talk anymore."

The lyrics appear to be a reference to Ballerini's previous album, Kelsea, which featured Halsey on track 4, otherwise known as "The Other Girl."

Listen to Kelsea Ballerini's "Doin' My Best" below:

Speaking with People in 2018, Ballerini revealed that she met Halsey in Nashville when Halsey was on their Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour.

"I had met her before, but we'd never really hung out. I'm obviously a really big fan of her music, so I went to the show with my friends and afterwards said hi, and she didn't have a show the next day, so she was like, 'Let's go hang!' And I was like, 'Yep,'" she said.

The pair hung out and it eventually led to them collaborating on "The Other Girl."

Speaking With Taste of Country, Ballerini revealed that she wrote the song a month after she met Halsey and knew that she wanted them to feature on the song.

"I've never had collaborations on my records before, and it wasn't for lack of trying. On [Kelsea] I was like, 'I only want collaborations if they're my friends. I don't want to go to some pop star that I don't know… I just want to do it if it makes sense to me," she said.

Halsey also spoke to The Boot about the collaboration.

"It was really cool, because [Ballerini] and I were both in really good places in our lives and drawing from old hurt," they said.

"To be clear, this [song] is a fictional event. But just us representing those two sides of women in the equation, being like, "No, we're not gonna let misogyny turn us against each other, instead we're empowered," Halsey continued.

Ballerini has not outright revealed if the lyrics are about Halsey and Halsey has not commented on the song as of reporting.