Halsey Opens Up About Abortion That ‘Saved’ Her Life, Rewriting Their Will While Pregnant

Halsey opened up about undergoing a life-saving abortion, as well as their experiences with pregnancy, in an honest essay.

The "Without Me" hit-maker returned a request from Vogue for responses to the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and nearly 50 years of legal precedent. In it, she reflected on three past pregnancy losses experienced before giving birth to son Ender in 2021.

"One of my miscarriages required 'aftercare,' a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention," they wrote. "During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life."

Halsey explained she "was prepared for the worst" during her most recent pregnancy —so much so that they rewrote their will.

"I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn’t functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives."

Halsey continued: "How funny that while my own heart would amount to nothing more than a series of involuntary movements on an operating table, a beating heart in my womb could mean I couldn’t consent to saving my own life."

Describing the birth of their son as a "beautiful labor," Halsey shared she has not changed her mind about abortion.

"In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it," they wrote. "My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."

Halsey included a tribute to the importance of Roe v. Wade in her most recent tour even before the historic ruling was overturned. Billboard notes they have been an outspoken advocate for the right to choose during her most recent concert dates.

Halsey also responded to critics and naysayers in a pointed post on Twitter.

"The 'people pay to see you sing not hear your views' argument is so dumb. No, you pay to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose," the singer wrote. "Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn't always serve your escapism."

Check it out below:

Celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Charli XCX also reacted to the Supreme Court's decision on social media. Others including Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Thee Stallion have spoken out about the topic during live shows.