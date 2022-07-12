A shocking new docu-series will bare all about the scandalous past of former Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexner, including his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

While Victoria's Secret may conjure images of gorgeous models strutting down the runway wearing angel wings, underneath the glitz and glamour some less sexy, more troubling secrets lie, which a new Hulu docu-series promises to expose.

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons will give viewers a look inside the relationship between Wexner, the lingerie brand's former CEO who stepped down in 2020, and convicted sex offender Epstein.

Watch the trailer below:

According to Collider, Epstein had "full access" to Wexner and his brands during the latter's time overseeing the company, which allegedly allowed the businessman-turned-felon to get away with pretending to be a recruiter for Victoria's Secret models, among other unsavory activities.

In 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking. He died in prison while awaiting trial just one month after his arrest.

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons isn't the first docu-series to expose the questionable operations behind popular retail brands.

In November 2021, Hulu released The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For, which gave viewers an inside look into the popular 2000s brand's crime-ridden history involving money laundering and murder.

Meanwhile, Netflix's White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch dug deep into the clothing company's exclusionary operations and policies.

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons hits Hulu July 14.