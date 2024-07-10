The Internet Is Lusting After These Two ‘Very Handsome’ Police Officers on Facebook: PHOTO

A photograph of two "good-looking officers" in California has set the internet ablaze.

The two cops went viral after the Whittier Police Department shared a photo of the pair, both flashing big smiles, on social media.

"Have a great weekend everyone!" the post was captioned.

See the Facebook post here and see the charming photo of the viral police officers, below:

Two police officers from Whittier. Whittier Police Department via Facebook loading...

Users flocked to the comments section, praising the officers for their "great smiles" and looks.

"We have good-looking officers in Whittier. Be safe and God bless!" one person wrote.

"Thank you all for your service and looking good," another shared.

"Beautiful smiles, blessing to [you] two guys," someone else chimed in.

"Two very handsome men," another user commented.

"Frisk me and stuff," someone else joked.

"Let’s go do bad stuff in Whittier ... Just kidding!" another wrote.

Whittier, Calif., is located in Los Angeles County, about 12 miles southeast of the city of Los Angeles.

According to the city of Whittier's official website: "The men and women of the Whittier Police Department take great pride in providing quality law enforcement services to the residents and businesses in the communities of Whittier and Santa Fe Springs. We have a long standing tradition of providing policing services in partnership with the members of our community."