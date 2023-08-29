Michael Jackson Would Have Been 65 Today: See How Fans Are Celebrating His Birthday

It's Michael Jackson's birthday! The pop superstar would have been 65 years old today if he were still alive.

The King of Pop was born to Joe and Katherine Jackson in Gary, Ind., on Aug. 29, 1958. He was the eighth of 10 children in his family, including brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon (plus Marlon's twin, Brandon, who died shortly after birth) and Randy, as well as sisters Rebbie, La Toya and Janet.

After going solo following his early career in the Jackson 5, Michael became one of the top three best-selling artists of all time, as well as one of the most awarded and most recognizable faces in pop music history.

Michael's iconic 1982 album Thriller remains the best-selling album of all time.

Online, both family members and fans of Jackson celebrated the late icon's 65th birthday.

The official Michael Jackson Twitter account encouraged fans to embody his humanitarian spirit to honor his birthday.

Michael's oldest son, Prince, posted a sweet tribute to his dad on Instagram.

"Happy birthday dad. I miss you and I love you. You may be gone but not forgotten. You’re in our hearts each and every day," he wrote.

"You are loved, missed and you will never be forgotten," Michael's sister La Toya wrote on Instagram.

The Jacksons' official Instagram account also shared a tribute asking fans to share their favorite Michael Jackson memory or song.

"On August 29th, we celebrate and commemorate the life and incredible legacy of our dear brother Mike," they wrote.

"We love you forever," rapper Offset tweeted.

See more fan tributes for Michael Jackson's birthday, below: