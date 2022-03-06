Paris Jackson Urges Psychiatrists to Stop Handing Out ‘Addictive Medication’ Like ‘Candy’

Paris Jackson spoke out about how some psychiatrists are apparently mishandling medications.

In a new interview with LVR Magazine, Paris spoke candidly about her beliefs regarding the alleged lack of vetting.

"There should be a better vetting process [in everything]: before you medicate — or something even more dangerous, like selling a gun — you should vet them," she began. "It’s important in all kinds of situations. It could be as simple as a job, or as complicated as medicine or a weapon. Psychiatrists hand out addictive medication like candy without really vetting the patient. There is no harm in vetting."

Her father, Michael Jackson, died at 50 in 2009 from a cardiac arrest as a result of a deadly mixture of sedatives and the anesthetic, propofol, which was administered by his at-home physician, Conrad Murray. Murray was later charged with involuntary manslaughter in November 2011.

Paris had personal experience at a reform school where she underwent behavior modification that was allegedly abusive. The concept of vetting extends not only to their doctors but also the establishment's rules.

"There are a lot of things at play in those schools," she added. "They can shut down and reopen under a different name to avoid lawsuits, and it depends on how state laws work. If a kid decides to call their parents and say, ‘Please get me out of here,’ that center will likely hang up the phone and call the parents back to say ‘Don’t listen to them, they are manipulating you, doing everything they can to get out of here.’ Who are you going to listen to, a troubled teen or clinical professional?" she noted, before adding that parents should do proper research before they send their children anywhere.

Paris previously wrote in her Instagram Story that she was "diagnosed with PTSD" as a result of her experience at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Utah and that she still has "nightmares and trust issues."

Now, Paris has now been an advocate for those who can not speak up for themselves and is passionate about charity work, following in her father's footsteps. She is currently an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and the Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

"I try to be of service in any little way that I can. Sometimes it looks like activism by going to a protest, or if my ambassadorship means a donation," she explained. "...The personal stuff is more day-to-day. For the bigger things, I do have a platform — and it seems pointless not to use it for something so important."