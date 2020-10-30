Paris Jackson Delivers a Haunting Gothic Romance in Debut Solo Music Video: Watch ‘Let Down’

Paris Jackson has just released her debut solo single, "Let Down," and it's a stunning re-introduction to the artist.

On Friday (October 30), Jackson made her Republic Records debut with the haunting ballad, as well as with a dramatic, Halloween-appropriate music video for the track. The video follows a Victorian-style Gothic romance that ends in heartbreak... as well as a little gore.

The video also pays homage to Jackson's sartorial inspiration, fashion designer Alexander McQueen. The singer can be seen donning an opulent piece from his Spring/Summer 2007 collection in the video.

Watch the music video, below.

Jackson will release her debut full-length album, Wilted, on November 13. The record will feature eleven tracks and was written by Jackson herself and produced by Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull.

Her solo music endeavor follows her previous project, The Soundflowers. The duo, comprised of Jackson and ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, released a self-titled EP earlier this year.

The video for their single, "Your Look (Glorious)," was executive produced and filmed by her brother, Prince Jackson.