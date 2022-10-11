Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson Reunite: ‘My Beautiful Niece’

Janet Jackson posted a rare photo with her niece Paris Jackson on Friday, Oct. 7.

The photo was snapped at a party during Paris Fashion Week in France.

"So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," Janet captioned the post. Paris replied with a black heart in the comments.

Paris, who is the daughter of Janet's late brother Michael Jackson, has become a notable figure in her own right through modeling and music.

However, she's kept her relationship with her famous family private, and this photo marks the first time Paris and Janet have been publicly seen together since Michael's memorial in 2009.

In 2018, Paris' brother Prince attended the Billboard Music Awards with their grandmother Katherine and aunt Rebbie to watch Janet receive the Icon Award.

At the time, Paris said, "No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y'all spammed with hatred."

Regarding her choice to keep her relationship with her family private, Paris also said, "As amazing and as sh---y as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be apart of our lives considering you watched us grow up. However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS."

As a result, she rarely speaks about her family, but on Red Table Talk with Willow Smith in June 2021, she touched on their reaction to her sexuality.

"I'm still kind of figuring it out. My family is very religious and a lot of homosexuality is very taboo, so they don't like to talk about it," she said.

After their father's death, Paris and her two brothers moved in with Katherine Jackson, who is a Jehovah's Witness.

"Right now I'm at a point where to expect them to put aside their culture and their religious expectations to me leads to resentments and what people think about me isn't my business. But there were moments where it felt really hard, you feel alone, you feel excluded," she continued.

She also revealed that she experiences PTSD due to being thrust into the spotlight at a young age.

She shared, "It's always been pretty gnarly, my social anxiety... I experience audio hallucinations sometimes of camera clicks, and severe paranoia."

Paris' vulnerability about her legendary family and her abnormal childhood make the snap with Janet extra sweet.

As one fan wrote in the comments on Instagram, "I’ve been waiting for this moment."