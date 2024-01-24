Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Accused of Shading Janet Jackson Online

Tina Knowles set the record straight after being accused of throwing shade at Janet Jackson online after she liked a post comparing Jackson's tour ticket prices to Beyoncé's.

"What a joke....they add $1,000 for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash. You want Beyoncé prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I'm not the only one...oh the DMs I'm getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support," someone wrote on Instagram, complaining about Jackson's $2,000 and upwards pricing for certain tickets.

Not long after, fans noticed the post had been "liked" by Knowles.

"I just received a phone call that I'm trending for liking a post about ticket prices," Knowles said in a video posted to her Instagram.

"First of all, being on the other side of that, I know better than anyone what a great production costs, and that it's expensive. And I would never criticize another artist – let alone Janet Jackson – who is the queen of production," Knowles continued, adding she will always "love and respect" the entire Jackson family.

"I stay away from negativity. If you follow me then you know that I'm not involved in the mess. What I am guilty of is liking posts, going through when I'm in a big hurry and I don't have time to really read and liking things because I trust that these are people that I follow. That was a big mistake," Knowles explained.

"I am saddened by this. Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist. I took Destiny's Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old. They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyonce," Knowles added in her caption.

"Why would I hate on her? I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson!) Especially when I have so much going on... I just wanted to clarify, I do know that you can see people's likes so I would be pretty dumb to do that," she concluded her caption.