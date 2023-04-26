Janet Jackson Atlanta Concert Pushed Back After Venue Is Double-Booked for NBA Game

The venue that was supposed to host Janet Jackson's Thursday (April 27) tour stop in Atlanta was double-booked for an NBA playoff game, forcing the pop icon to reschedule her concert.

After winning Game 5, the Atlanta Hawks remain in the NBA playoffs. According to NBA.com, the Hawks' latest win means they will be playing in Atlanta's State Farm Arena Thursday night—the same night Jackson was scheduled to perform as part of her Together Again Tour in North America.

Jackson's Atlanta concert is now set to take place on Friday (April 28).

NBA.com notes tickets purchased for Jackson's rescheduled Thursday show will be honored, and refunds will be issued to fans who can't change their plans.

Fans reacted to the last-minute switch-up on social media, such as one Fox 5 Atlanta reporter who pointed out that Taylor Swift is also set to bring her massive The Eras Tour to Atlanta Friday through Sunday.

"Just move it to the weekend? Sure … but Taylor Swift has shows Friday-Sunday at the Benz. Stay away from downtown Friday night!" Justin Felder tweeted.

Another fan echoed that sentiment, tweeting, "Good luck to everybody!" ahead of the predicted traffic struggles the two concerts will likely cause.

Hawks player Trae Young also referenced the concert debacle.

"Sorry not sorry to this LEGEND," he tweeted, expressing his wish for Jackson to attend the playoff game now that the music icon's Thursday night is seemingly free.

Another person predicted future confusion when some fans inevitably don't get the memo about the postponement Thursday.

Jackson will also be performing in Atlanta Wednesday night (April 26. Both of her concerts are sold out.

Fans who have already attended the tour have been highlighting some of the best moments from one of the world's most legendary performers online.

"Janet Jackson is a LIVING legend," one fan tweeted alongside a thread of videos from her tour.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jackson's tour is split into six acts and features a 40-plus song set list, including hits such as "Rhythm Nation," "Nasty" and "Scream," as well as some songs she has never performed live, such as "Damita Jo" and "Do It 2 Me."

Jackson's tour spans over 30 cities across the U.S.