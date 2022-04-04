Britney Spears Addresses Justin Timberlake’s Apology to Her and Janet Jackson

Britney Spears has some thoughts about Justin Timberlake's apology to both her and Janet Jackson.

The Princess of Pop put her ex on blast in a since-deleted Instagram post last week, according to BuzzFeed News. In it, she seemingly accused Timberlake of using her image to promote his first solo album. In doing so, she compared his actions to similar experiences with her mom Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynne Spears.

She added that Timberlake made it look like she did him "dirty."

Many fans took this as a reference to the singer's "Cry Me a River" song and music video, which were released shortly after the couple broke up. The video's plot focused on infidelity in a relationship and utilized a blonde model that many thought resembled Spears.

Timberlake's relationship with the singer came under a microscope after a series of documentaries were released about the "Toxic" singer and her conservatorship in 2021.

At the time, he issued a direct apology to both Spears and Jackson — the latter of whom he apologized to for his handling of their shared Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2004.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he added.

Revisit the post below:

Spears clarified last week's statement and also addressed Timberlake's apology in a new post on Instagram Monday (April 4).

"I want to address my recent post captioning my past," she began her message. The pop star explained that she is revisiting her past while working on a book, seemingly confirming that a book deal is in the works.

She compared her approach to the one Timberlake took in apologizing but also noted that his apology came almost 20 years after the fact.

"I'm using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when we apologized to Janet and me ... although he was never bullied or threatened by his family," Spears wrote. "He took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!! Timing is EVERYTHING !!! Good timing is the B---H."

Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari commented on the post and seemingly confirmed that a book is in the works. "I'm buying the first copy," he promised.

If this is the case, it will be interesting to see if the memoir will address Spears' relationship with Timberlake as well as other parts of her past.

At the time of publishing, the "Mirrors" singer does not appear to have addressed any of his ex's recent comments.

Check out screenshots of Spears' latest Instagram post below:

