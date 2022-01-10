Did Justin Timberlake Delay New Music Release Over Janet Jackson Documentary?

Justin Timberlake has allegedly delayed the release of new music due to concerns over a new Janet Jackson documentary, Janet, which premieres Jan. 28.

It's been four years since Timberlake released his latest album, Man of the Woods, and while he has been teasing new music alongside stars such as Justin Bieber and Timbaland, fans may be waiting for a while to hear the new tracks.

The forthcoming film will lift the lid on Jackson's career and revisit the infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show "Nipplegate" controversy.

If you recall, the contentious performance ended with Timberlake singing, "I'm gonna have you naked by the end of this song," as he reached over to Jackson and tore the breastplate off her costume, exposing her bedazzled breast.

The "wardrobe malfunction" sent Jackson's career into a downward spiral.

Timberlake escaped scrutiny after the incident, walking away nearly unscathed.

Ahead of new details about the incident which will be revealed in the Janet documentary, Timberlake and his team reportedly brainstormed "damage control strategies."

"To say that Justin is worried about the documentary is an understatement," a source confirmed to The Sun. "There's no chance he will put out new music any time soon with this hanging over his head."

"There was a major backlash against him last year after the Framing Britney Spears documentary was released, and he was criticized for how he treated Britney when they split up in 2002," the sourced added.

Apparently there are previously unknown revelations included in the doc. Now Timberlake's team is bracing for new details about the infamous Super Bowl story to be revealed.

"He has quietly been working on music, but there is no chance he will be putting anything out any time soon with this hanging over his head," the source said.

Five years in the making, Janet will detail Janet Jackson's personal life, professional career and incredible story. The two night event starts Jan. 28 on both the A&E and Lifetime networks. Watch the trailer below!

Janet Jackson 'Janet' Documentary Trailer