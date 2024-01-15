During a recent concert in Toronto, Madonna accidentally shouted out the wrong city.

"Are you guys mad at me because I said, 'Hello, Boston?'" the Queen of Pop asked the crowd in a TikTok video posted by a concert attendee.

"I'm sorry," she continued. "What kind of f---ed up s--- is that?"

She quipped, "That would be like if you guys were saying, 'Hey, Lady Gaga's playing tonight!'"

After laughing with the crowd, Madonna added, "I wouldn't like that."

She quickly insisted that the comment was not meant to be shade toward Gaga, though.

"I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga," she said. "Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me."

Watch the TikTok, below:

The friendly joke comes years after rumors used to swirl about an (alleged) feud between the two pop stars.

Apparently, the two had some light beef over Gaga's "Born This Way" being compared to Madonna's "Express Yourself" back in 2011.

According to Paper, Madonna commented on the song in an interview at the time, "I thought, this is a wonderful way to redo my song. I mean, I recognized the chord changes. I thought it was... interesting."

Lady Gaga seemingly referenced the friction between the two in her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

"Telling me that you think I'm a piece of s--- through the media is like, it's like a guy passing me a note through his friend. 'My buddy thinks you're hot.' Where's your buddy f---ing throwing me up against the wall and kissing me? I just want Madonna to f---ing push me up against a wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of s---," the "Poker Face" singer said.

However, any beef was squashed by 2019 when the two pop stars appeared together after Gaga's Oscar win for A Star Is Born.

"Don't mess with Italian girls..." Madonna tweeted.

Most recently, Madonna posted a video on TikTok thanking her fans for their support after her Celebration Tour dates sold out in minutes.

Lady Gaga commented on the video, "We love you M."

Madonna also participated in the viral Wednesday dance trend on TikTok in February 2023, which used Lady Gaga's song "Bloody Mary."