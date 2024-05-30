Madonna Fan Suing for Being Exposed to Too Much ‘Sexual’ Content at Celebration Tour

Madonna's latest trek may be acclaimed, but one fan is now suing the singer for having too much sexual content.

According to TMZ, Justen Lipeles field a lawsuit where he alleges that he and others that attend the Celebration Tour were subject to false advertising and unwanted exposure to sexual content.

Lipeles is suing Madonna and Live Nation, her promoter, over breach of written contract, negligent misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false advertising, negligence/negligent infliction of emotional distress and unfair competition.

He goes on to allege that the defendants "purposely and deceptively withheld informing ticket purchasers" about important issues while promoting the tour.

However, among his chief issues, was that the concert subject people to "pornography without warning" and "forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts." Lipeles alleges that the show was like porn.

Elsewhere, he alleges that he and other concert goers spent money to see Madonna perform live only to see her lip-synching. Additionally, Madonna allegedly demanded the air conditioning be turned off in the venue and instead allegedly insisted that the audience members take their clothes off. The heat was reportedly so bad that it led people sweating in large quantities and even some people becoming physically ill.

Lipeles is seeking to have his case go to trial with a jury.

This is not the first time that Madonna has been sued over her Celebration Tour outing. She previously faced a lawsuit from two fans over her starting her concerts last, according to The Blast.

However, her legal team has gone to attempt to dismiss the case.