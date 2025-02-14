Madonna Is Officially Working on ‘Confessions Part 2′

Madonna is working on a follow-up to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

The pop superstar, 66, has confirmed she's been busy recording new music and she's called her latest project Confessions Part 2, suggesting the record is going to be disco and electro-pop-themed like its predecessor which included the singles "Hung Up," "Sorry" and "Jump."

In a post on Instagram, Madonna wrote: "My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!! 'Confessions Part 2'."

She added a gallery of pictures which showed her in a recording studio alongside producer/DJ Stuart Price, who previously worked on Confessions on a Dance Floor as well as several songs for her 2003 album American Life.

Price also collaborated with the star on tours including the 2001 Drowned World Tour, her Re-Invention World Tour in 2004 and the 2006 Confessions Tour as well as her last trek The Celebration Tour which ran from 2023 until 2024.

The new record will mark Madonna's first album since 2019’s Madame X.

Madonna previously revealed her plans for new music back in December when she told fans she'd been back in the studio with Price and hinted at new releases in 2025.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Working on new music with Stuart Price. These past few months have been medicine for my SOUL.

"Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission.

"I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025!"