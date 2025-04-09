Madonna and Elton John Finally End Decades-Long Feud

Madonna and Elton John have "finally buried the hatchet."

The 66-year-old pop star has taken to social media to confirm that she's finally ended their high-profile feud, which began in 2002 when Elton called Madonna's "Die Another Day" the "worst Bond tune ever."

Madonna wrote on Instagram: "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!

"I went to see Elton John perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW.

"I remembered when I was in high school — I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.

"Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different - to stand out - to take the road less traveled by. In fact, it was essential.

"Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn't understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go.

"I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down.

"Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.

"Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!

"And you can tell everybody, This is Your Song…"

In 2004, Elton questioned why Madonna had been nominated for the Best Live Act gong at the Q Awards.

The chart-topping icon, who recently performed alongside Brandi Carlile on Saturday Night Live, made critical comments about Madonna while accepting the Classic Songwriter accolade.

Elton said during his speech: "Madonna, best live act? F--k off. Since when has lip-syncing been live?

"Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot.

"Thank you very much. That’s me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No."

Madonna's publicist subsequently hit back at Elton.

The publicist said: "Madonna does not lip-sync nor does she spend her time trashing other artists.

"Elton John remains on her Christmas card list, whether he is nice ... or naughty."