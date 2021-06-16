Paris Jackson Reveals How She Dealt With Coming Out to Her Religious Family: ‘It’s Not Really Accepted’

Paris Jackson shared what it was like coming out to her religious family.

On Wednesday (June 16), Jackson spoke to Willow Smith on an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair spoke about the "Let Down" singer's coming out as someone who is attracted to both men and women.

"I'm still kind of figuring it out," Jackson explained. "My family's very religious, and a lot [of stuff], like homosexuality, is very taboo. So we don't talk about it, and it's not really accepted."

Jackson's mother Debbie Rowe is reportedly Jewish, while some of the Jackson family are Jehovah's Witnesses. Although Jackson said that her family's religious beliefs have made it difficult for her to fully feel comfortable, she is learning how to deal with it.

"I've gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them, I respect their beliefs," Paris explained. "I respect their religion. Right now, I'm at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion, like, expectations, to me, lead to resentments."

After she came out to her family, Jackson's brother, Prince Jackson, joined a gay-straight alliance club at his high school to show his support for her.

Content warning below // suicide

Despite some of Jackson's family's beliefs, she herself is spiritual in a different way. She also revealed that she attempted suicide more than once, and after a "really rough night," she decided to pray and give herself affirmations in a mirror, something which made her recognize herself for the first time in 10 years.

"A lot of people do feel regret when they try and attempt suicide," Jackson shared. "There have been times where I did and times where I didn’t, where I was upset that it didn’t work. But I can say, several years later, that I’m really grateful that it didn’t. Things have gotten better."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the United States National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).