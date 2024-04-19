Fans React to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ By Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has officially released her eleventh studio album and fans can't get enough of it.

On Friday (Apr. 19), the "Reputation" singer officially released her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department. Not only did Swifties flood social media with their thoughts and reviews of the album, but they even waited in line to be one of the first to purchase the album at their favorite store.

If the 16 tracks weren't enough for listeners, Swift also offered a deluxe version of the album with four extra tracks bringing it to a total of 20 new songs. The album features two collaborations, the lead single, "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone, and "Florida!!!" featuring Florence Welch of Florence and The Machine.

Some Swifties opted to hold their very own listening party, known as The Tortured Poets Department Board Meetings to fit the new theme. No matter where they were at, fans went absolutely "feral" for the new body of work and "can't get enough" of this new era for her. Leading up to the release, one fan compared it to The Hunger Games when a cannon goes off alongside a meme of her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the film. Swift even liked this photo and some of the other memes created by fans on Instagram.

One of the standout "make you cry" lyrics seems to be "At dinner you take my ring off my middle finger and put it on the one people put wedding rings on / And that's the closest I've come to my heart exploding."

See some of the best social media reactions to The Tortured Poets Department, below.