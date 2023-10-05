David Beckham is sticking to the facts, even if it means calling his wife Victoria Beckham out over her upbringing.

In a moment that has gone viral from the couple's new Netflix docu-series, Beckham, David playfully interrupts Victoria when she's getting interviewed about how she grew up.

While talking about how both her and David's parents were very hard-working, Victoria says they both came from "very working class" families.

"Be honest," David suddenly interjects, poking his head into the room from behind a door.

"I am being honest," Victoria replies.

READ MORE: David Beckham Got a Spice Girls-Inspired Tattoo in Honor of Victoria

He continues to press her, asking her what kind of car Victoria's dad drove her to school in when she was a little girl.

After some going back and forth, Victoria confesses, "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce."

David appears to be satisfied with Victoria's answer, thanking her before leaving the room and closing the door.

Watch the moment below via Netflix's official TikTok account:

In the comments section of Netflix's TikTok, users poked fun at Posh Spice's near-faux pas.

"She was called Posh Spice for a reason!!!" one user commented.

"It's giving 'Victoria the internet can find anything these days DO NOT get us cancelled,'" another joked.

"He’s keeping her relatable and humble ... it’s kind of funny but I totally get it," someone else shared.

According to the BBC, Victoria's dad was an electronics engineer and did drive her to school in a Rolls Royce.

Victoria's wealthy upbringing inspired her luxe stage name, Posh Spice, which she was dubbed by the Spice Girls' manager Simon Fuller in the '90s.

Over the years, both David and Victoria have amassed a large amount of wealth in their own right.

The soccer star is worth $514 million, according to Business Insider, while Hot New Hip Hop reports the pop star-turned-fashion designer is worth $470 million.