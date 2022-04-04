A few decades ago, lower back tattoos were seen as a trademark for the promiscuous and harbored a lousy reputation due to their discreet location.

Nicknamed the “tramp stamp,” “California license plate” and “bullseye,” the lower back tattoo gained popularity in the '90s alongside low-rise jeans and crop tops.

Tattoos delicately placed just above the backside were assumed to indicate someone with a wild side. However, in 2022, no longer are we conjuring up negative assumptions for any manner of ink!

If you are thinking about adding a spine design to your body, take a note from celebs such as Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria, who demonstrate that lower back tattoos are nothing short of stylish.

From Jolie’s bengal tiger to Aguilera’s Hebrew scripture, the tattoo trend popularized in the late '90s and early 2000s might just make a comeback based on other recent, nostalgic trends. (Will belly button piercings, whale tail thongs and Juicy Couture tracksuits reappear as the next wave of Y2K-era fashion cycles back into style?)

Celebrities With Lower Back Tattoos Below, check out iconic celebrity lower back tattoos from actresses, sports icons, pop stars and more.