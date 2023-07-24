Is Victoria Beckham Finally Reuniting With the Spice Girls?

Victoria Beckham, who notoriously skipped out on recent Spice Girls reunion tours, recently hinted that she may finally be ready to slip back into her little black dress as Posh Spice.

Over the weekend, the 49-year-old pop star-turned-fashion mogul shared a video of her singing karaoke in Miami with her husband, David Beckham, by her side.

The fashion designer sang the Spice Girls' 1996 smash hit "Say You'll Be There" as onlookers cheered her on.

"Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come!" Victoria captioned her performance via TikTok.

Watch the clip below:

Adding fuel to the fire that Victoria could be rejoining the group, the official Spice Girls' Instagram account re-posted the video to their Story.

"Once a Spice Girl always a Spice Girl," the group's official account wrote over the clip.

In May, Mel B, a.k.a. Scary Spice, suggested that all five of the group's original members would finally reunite soon.

"My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually, we are planning on releasing a statement. What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love," Mel B told The Sun.

READ MORE: Mel B’s Daughter Recreates Mom’s Most Ionic Spice Girls Looks

The TV personality added that she believed the timing was finally right for Victoria to rejoin the Spice Girls.

"She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time. And we’ve managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon," Mel B hinted.

The Spice Girls formed in 1994. The U.K. girl-power band's original lineup consisted of Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

They are one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.