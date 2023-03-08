Spice Girls, Brie Larson and More Stars Celebrate International Women’s Day 2023: See Their Posts!

Today (March 8) marks International Women's Day, and many celebrities are celebrating the women in their lives — as well as themselves — via social media.

"I have so many incredible women in my life, hard workers, nurturers and fighters. I have been inspired, supported and learnt so much from them all," Spice Girls' Mel C tweeted, along with a video slide show including her bandmates.

The official Spice Girls group account on Twitter also shared a post, imploring fans to "keep spreading love and girl power."

Brie Larson also celebrated women and her "fellow Marvels" Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.

"We are stronger when we are united," Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the MCU, wrote on Twitter.

Legendary jazz singer Tony Bennett celebrated with a video honoring all of the women he's collaborated with over the years, as well as his wife and daughters.

READ MORE: 50 Celebrities With a History of Protest

"I am also grateful for the countless talented and inspiring women I have had the privilege to perform with over the years," he tweeted. The video features artists such as Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Queen Latifah and more.

Iconic poet, author and activist Maya Angelou celebrated the day with a famous quote of her own: "Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women."

Plus, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared her Time piece: a collaboration with Amal Clooney and Melinda Gates, about ending child marriage.

She called the issue "one of the greatest barriers to girls’ education and empowerment worldwide."

Below, check out more celebrity social media posts about International Women's Day 2023: