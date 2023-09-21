Ted Cruz Thinks Michelle Obama Could Take the 2024 Democratic Presidential Nomination From Joe Biden

As the 2024 presidential election cycle starts to ramp up, Senator Ted Cruz predicts Michelle Obama could possibly clinch the Democratic nomination.

The Texas senator made the claim on a recent episode of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, suggesting the Democratic party could make a last minute switcheroo, swapping out President Joe Biden with the former first lady.

"Here's the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous. In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama,” Cruz theorized.

"Michelle Obama … number one, you don't infuriate African-American women, which is a critical part of the constituency the Democrats are relying on to win. Number two, if you pick from any of the four, the other three are pissed. Because they're all, to some extent, peers; they're rivals, all jabbing knives at each other. Michelle Obama, because she was the first lady, has the ability to parachute in above all four and say, 'Hey, we're not picking among any of you,’” he continued.

The 52-year-old politician claims nominating Michelle would put the Republicans in "very serious danger" when it comes to the party’s bid for the White House.

"In terms of a solution that unifies Democrats, there ain't nothing like that," Cruz lamented.

Michelle and former president Barack Obama wed in 1992. They share two children together: Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Jan. 20, 2021, after defeating former president Donald Trump.