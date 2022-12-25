Christmas 2022: Lizzo, Mariah Carey, the Kardashians and More Celebrities Celebrate

Tis the season to bring out the matching pajamas, frost the cookies and make sure to wrap all the presents!

While many have been getting ready for Christmas since November, our favorite celebrities are also doing the same thing. From decorating the tree as a family to having some fun in the snow, stars have done many things get into the holiday spirit. Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, shared photos of their first family Christmas with their new daughter, Royce, earlier this week and even paid a visit to Santa, which Wilson posted to her Instagram stories.

And of course, there are the Kardashians. They not only did their annual volunteer work with A Sense of Home, but the family also had a big glamorous party to celebrate Christmas Eve.

See how the big stars celebrated Christmas this year.

Leave it to Mariah Carey to surprise the family with a midnight sleigh ride with Santa on Christmas Eve!

Jessica Biel took a quick selfie before their join the kids for the Christmas fun.

Lizzo went for a full candy cane vibe on her holiday greetings this year.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are having a warm night in for their Christmas.

Both former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama posted their own special holiday greetings. "One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas," Barack captioned a family photo while Michelle showed a cute kiss under the mistletoe in her IG post.

David and Victoria Beckham went for comfy and cozy during their family celebration.

And Reese Witherspoon shared the perfect family photo.

Robert Downey, Jr., woke up like that and captioned his Christmas post with, "Merry Xmas.. thinking of starting a coffee company next year … in fact, it’s a resolution.."

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade went for island vibes this Christmas.

Dua Lipa shared she's having a low key Christmas celebration.

BLACKPINK's Lisa goes for comfy casual and wishes the Blinks around the world to "Have a warm and happy Christmas."

Meanwhile, it looks like Rosé made it home in time to spend the holidays with her pup, Hank.

Instead of the standard Christmas portrait, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared some holiday artwork by their son, Prince George.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey had the whole family in matching pjs to celebrate their third son, Phoenix's birthday, on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, shared a kiss at the happiest place on earth.

Geri Halliwell (aka Ginger Spice) spent Christmas Eve with "Father Christmas," who wished everyone a great holiday.