Michelle Obama Raised Sasha and Malia ‘Correct’ While in White House: ‘Some Lines Drawn’

Michelle Obama was determined to raise her daughters Malia and Sasha the right way, despite being under constant scrutiny while in the White House.

During a recent appearance on Melinda Gates' chat series Moments That Make Us, the former FLOTUS explained she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, were a little strict on their daughters during his two-term presidency.

"There were some lines drawn. I had to raise them to be stand-up young people on their own, especially as the daughters of a former president. But people are quick to cut a kid off if you don’t show up right and you’ve got a name behind you. You have to come correct," Michelle shared.

Michelle explained she never wanted to "create mini-mes, or create people who were going to live out some brokenness in me or fill some hole or to be my friend."

"As my girls joke, I always said — my favorite line was, 'I’m not one of your little friends," she added.

Michelle noted she knew her daughters' every move was going to be scrutinized, and that had an effect on how she parented.

"They are watched. They had to learn how to balance the unwanted attention, but do it politely. To build their own lives in the spotlight and not be eaten up by it. Well, those girls had to be smart and confident and independent straight away — even when they were living in a house with butlers and maids and florists. But I was raising them thinking, 'You’re not going to live here, and with me, forever. So I’ve got to hand you your life soon and let you manage it,'" she explained.

Malia and Sasha were 10 and 7, respectively, when the Obamas entered the White House in 2009.

Sasha, now 23, graduated from University of South California in 2023. Malia, now 26, graduated from Harvard in 2021.