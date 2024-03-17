TikTok Discovers Barack Obama-Themed Gas Station in Ireland

Did you know that Ireland has ties to Barack Obama and honored him with a gas station?

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day and the resurgence of the viral Irish "Barraigh O’Bammagh" song, TikTokers discovered the auto plaza located on Ireland's M7 Highway, which connects Dublin and Limerick together.

The rest stop boasts a food court featuring Supermac's (Irish burger chain) and Papa John's. It even has a free mini-museum with an exhibition entitled, “From Moneygall to the White House: The Influence of the Irish Abroad.”

Inside, guests will discover a bronze bust of Barack, similar to the life-size bronze statue of Barack and Michelle outside the center, available for guests to take pictures with. There's a "Hollywood Star" on the floor, while a coin machine honors Irish U.S. presidents, available for purchase. The gift shop also offers a slew of Obama-themed merchandise.

According to the auto plaza's website, guests can even book their meeting room (complete with Barack Obama branding). Another unusual piece is the air pump showcases fellow Irishman Conan O'Brien.

The gas station opened in 2014 to honor the former U.S. President, who visited the nearby city of Moneygall. The town holds special meaning to Barack as his great-great-great-grandfather, Falmouth Kearney, was born and lived in the town before he emigrated to America in the 1800s.

It seems as though nearby towns are proud of their connection to Barack. A photo of the 44th United States President enjoying a pint from his 2011 trip to the town, is featured on the sign of Hayes Bar. Additionally, the official town sign of Moneygall states that it is known as "President Obama's Ancestral Village."