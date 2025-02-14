Celebrities Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2025: See Their Lovey Social Media Posts!

Valentine’s Day is a time for romance, grand gestures and heartfelt expressions of love. Whether it’s through flowers, extravagant gifts or cozy moments, Feb. 14 is a day when couples around the world celebrate their relationships—including celebrities, who often go all out for the occasion.

Many stars share glimpses of their celebrations on social media, giving fans a peek into their typically private love lives.

Former President Barack Obama celebrated the holiday with his wife Michelle with a selfie and an emotional message posted to social media.

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!" he wrote.

Michelle returned the favor by posting her own loving message to Barack.

"If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!" she captioned her post.

Elsewhere, rapper Yung Miami celebrated the holiday by taking a luxurious trip to Paris, while Martha Stewart celebrated by sharing a recipe.

Beyond Hollywood, Valentine’s Day remains a cherished holiday worldwide.

While its origins date back to Saint Valentine, today it has evolved into a celebration of love in all forms—romantic, platonic and even self-love. Valentine’s Day serves as an annual reminder that love is worth celebrating, no matter one’s relationship status.

See how other stars celebrated the holiday this year, below: