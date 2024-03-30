Celebs Defend and Encourage Lizzo to Not Quit Music

Lizzo is getting a lot of love from fellow celebrities who are defending her from critics and encouraging her to stay in the music industry.

On Friday (Mar.29), the “Good as Hell” singer made a post on Instagram announcing that she is quitting music. In her statement, she revealed that the reason she is quitting because she is tired of getting “dragged” online.

“But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look … my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this shit — I quit.”

You’ll recall that Lizzo is being sued by her backup dancers amid allegations of sexual harassment and body shaming, which she has denied. She also recently performed at President Joe Biden’s campaign event, which also sparked criticism for her political affiliations.

Fellow musicians and other celebrities filled her Instagram comment section with words of support, understanding and encouragement.

Paris Hilton simply wrote, “We love you queen,” while Queen Latifah said, “F that do you.” Judd Apatow also commented three heart emojis.

Singer Letoya Luckett reminded her, “You are deeply loved,” and Eric Andre added, “Love you.” One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush noted, “All of this. The internet isn’t real life. Protect you. We love you.”

Comedian Loni Love replied, “Girl don't let them win... stay off the internet.. hug up yo man... keep working!"

Frozen star Josh Gad wrote, “This is the absolute truth. Hold your head up. The people who shout the loudest or the people who are the most insecure."

“I know it's hard but you inspire so many people! The art you make changes and saves lives. Sending you so much love,” Todrick Hall responded.