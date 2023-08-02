Lizzo Lyrics About Making People Sign NDAs, Getting Sued Raise Eyebrows in Wake of Lawsuit

Lizzo's past lyrics are being called into question following reports of a new lawsuit filed against her.

In the lawsuit, former dancers for the "Truth Hurts" singer accuse the pop star of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and more.

Following the shocking allegations, many on social media are pointing out the lyrics about "NDAs" and lawsuits featured in "Rumors," Lizzo's 2021 single with Cardi B.

On "Rumors," Lizzo sings:

Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah

NDA, no loose lips

Now them hoes tryna sue me

B---h, I don't give two s---s

On Twitter, one person joked that the track sees Lizzo "snitching on herself like all rappers do."

Another tweeted that Lizzo "dry snitched on herself" in the song.

"Wouldn’t be surprised if these incidents happened a few years ago [and] the dancers had to go through a tedious process to breach the NDA just so they’re able to sue her," they wrote.

Someone else noted that the timing of "Rumors" as suspicious, given the lyrics. The song was released at the tail end of 2021, the same year the dancers in the lawsuit allege they were harassed and abused.

In 2021, Lizzo told PopCrush Nights that she makes new people who enter her life sign an NDA to protect her privacy.

"I have a stack of NDAs right now," Lizzo admitted.

"When you’ve been burned or when you’ve been in a situation where it’s like, ‘Why did you...?’ Or you’ve been hurt before, you don’t want to ever have that happen again. I just want to avoid it at all costs," she shared.

According to NBC News, the lawsuit claims Lizzo, whose personal brand celebrates body positivity, weight-shamed a former dancer.

The suit also accused Lizzo of pressuring a former dancer to touch a nude performer at a club in Amsterdam; subjecting dancers to a grueling 12-hour audition; and berating, and later firing, one dancer after they allegedly recorded a meeting due to a health issue.

The suit also accuses Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo's dance team, of religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment and interference with prospective economic advantage.

"The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," lawyer Ron Zambrano said in a statement about the suit.