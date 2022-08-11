DaBaby Keeps Flirting With Lizzo on Her Butt Posts

DaBaby can't seem to get enough of Lizzo's backshot visuals on Instagram.

Yesterday (Aug. 10), Lizzo shared photos and video from her current vacation on IG. In the posts, Lizzo is enjoying some fun in the sun on the beach. One series of pics begins with a photo of Lizzo's bikini bottom-clad cakes front and center. DaBaby commented on the post with anger and hand waving emojis, seemingly insinuating he wanted to give Lizzo's cheeks a smack.

Lizzo caught wind of the North Carolina rapper's comment and replied, "HE LUH THIS BIG FAT ASS MUAHAHAAHHAHA."

DaBaby then doubled down, posting the same emoji comment with an added peach.

This isn't the first time DaBaby has gotten flirty with Lizzo on Instagram. Last December, he dropped a peach and hand wave emoji under a video of Lizzo showing off her backside in a pair of short shorts. A few months earlier, DaBaby left three peaches in the comment section of an IG upload Lizzo shared promoting Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

RiRi later saw DaBaby's comment and jokingly called him out by replying to his comment, "Don’t be looking at my good sis too hard now."

Lizzo is currently coming off having the No. 1 song in the country with "About Damn Time," which was ousted this week by Beyonce's "Break My Soul." The song lives on Lizzo's recently released Special album. DaBaby recently announced his Baby on Baby 2 album will be dropping this month and released the new single "Tough Skin" this week.