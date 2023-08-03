Lizzo Breaks Silence Following Lawsuit Allegations of Sexual, Racial and Religious Harassment

Lizzo is finally speaking out following news that she is being sued by a trio of ex-dancers for sexual, racial and religious harassment.

Lizzo Breaks Silence After Lawsuit

On Thursday (Aug. 3), Lizzo released a lengthy statement on Instagram in response to a lawsuit that has been filed against her by three former employees.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," Lizzo's statement begins. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

Lizzo claims the stories from the former employees in the lawsuit are "sensationalized" and were possibly brought on after the women were reprimanded for "inappropriate and unprofessional" behavior on tour.

"As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do," the "About Damn Time" artist continued. "I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day," she added. "I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard, work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable, or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team."

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people in the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," Lizzo added. "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis, and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. I am hurt, but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out and support to lift me up during this difficult time."

The Lizzo Lawsuit

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), a complaint was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by three of Lizzo's ex-dancers that accuses the artist of numerous allegations including fat shaming and coercing one woman to perform a sex act at a strip club. Listed as defendants on the lawsuit are Lizzo, her touring company Big Grrrl Big Tour and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo's dance team. The women are seeking unspecified damages.

See Lizzo's statement below.

Read Lizzo's Entire Response to the Lawsuit Allegations