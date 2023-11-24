Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her Second Child With Husband Carter Reum

It's official, Paris Hilton is a mom for the second time.

The reality television star and heiress took to her Instagram account to announce that she had welcome her second child with husband Carter Reum, a daughter named London.

"Thankful for my baby girl," Hilton captioned the post.

Hilton's representative revealed to the Associated Press that London was born via surrogacy.

She also shared the news that London had entered the world in a TikTok. In it, she asks her niece and nephew if they are ready to meet their new cousin.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Blasts Trolls for Mocking Size of Baby's Head

Hilton was asked by her nephew if she had two kids, which led Hilton to respond with, "I have two babies."

In the past, Hilton has been very open when it came to her wanting to start a family with her husband. In April 2022, she sat down with The Bellas podcast, where she shared that they have been talking about kids since the beginning of their relationship.

"We've been talking about kids since the beginning -- since the first couple months of dating. We would love to have twins, that would be amazing. We want like three or four," she said.

The arrival of her daughter comes after Hilton and Reum welcomed their son, Phoenix, in January of this year. He was born also through surrogacy.

Hilton and Reum began dating in 2019 and got engaged in February 2021. The couple then tied the knot in November of the same year.